Maranello, 7 September 2017 - Alex Moiseev and Davide Rizzo won the second race at Silverstone in the International GT Open championship, the third last round of the season. The drivers of the 488 GT3 of Kaspersky Motorsport also took a podium place in Race-1 and are now just one point behind the Mercedes of Sports and You driven by Manuel Da Costa and Miguel Sardinha. Race-1. In the first of the two races, the Lexus of Emil Frey Racing with Philipp Frommenwiler and Albert Costa ran out overall winner, with Miguel Ramos and Mikkel Mac Jansen took no points on the 488 GT3 of team Spirit Of Race while Marco Cioci and Piergiuseppe Perazzini were fourth in the Pro-Am class won by the championship leading McLaren of Balfe Motorsport driven by Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell. Race 2. On Sunday, in the race won overall by the BMW of Teo Martin Motorsport with Antonio Felix Da Costa and Lourenço Beirao Da Veiga, Moiseev and Rizzo were placed third in their class behind Da Costa-Sardinha and the Mercedes of MS Racing of Alexander Hrachowina and Martin Konrad. In the other classes, the results were less impressive. In the Pro class Mac Jansen and Ramos came ninth while in the Pro-Am class the sister car of AF Corse driven by Cioci and Perazzini finished again in fourth in a race won by the Bentley of Jordan Racing with Jordan Witt and Michael Meadows. The two Italians lie two points off the leaders in the standings while in the overall table Mac Jansen and Ramos will need to mount a great comeback in the races at Monza and Barcelona.