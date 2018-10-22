22 ottobre 2018

Maranello, 22 October 2018 - Mikkel Mac is the 2018 International GT Open Champion! A second, together with Alessandro Pier Guidi, was enough for the Dane of the Luzich Racing Ferrari, to secure the crown, beating Fran Rueda-Andrés Saravia (Teo Martín BMW), who finished fourth. The last win of the season wwnt to the Lamborghini of Riccardo Agostini and Rik Breukers. The race. At the start, poleman Rueda kept the advantage over Venturini, Pier Guidi, Basso, Auer, Jäger, Agostini, Rizzoli and Giammaria. In lap 2 Basso was in the gravel and against the barriers, pushed by Salikhov (who later will receive a drive-through). The safety-car was sent out to allow retrieving the BMW. Shortly after restart, in lap 5, Venturini took the lead with a daring move while Pier Guidi stayed close to Rueda. Second is enough. Rueda was the very first to stop for driver change as the window opened in lap 14. Pier Guidi stopped one lap later. In lap 20, there was a contact between Fioravanti and Beirão, with the BMW spinning and the Lambo getting stopped along the track. After all changes, Mac was leading with 4 seconds over Breukers. Battle for the lead became hot between Mac and Breukers, with the Dutch attacking a couple of times and eventually passing in lap 25 helped by the fact that Mac was happy with a second place, more than enough to clinch a well deserved championship.