GT Competition drivers visit Bell

To mark the Bahrain 6 Hours and 8 Hours, Competizioni GT’s official drivers paid a visit to the headquarters of Bell, located just a few kilometres from the Sakhir circuit. Three years after the partnership first began, Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen were given a tour of the facility where Bell helmets - worn on circuits throughout the world - are designed, built and assembled. Also in attendance was Antonio Fuoco, who uses a Bell helmet in GT races.

