19 ottobre 2016

Shanghai, 19 October 2016 - After a season that has seen some of the best GT racing anywhere in the world, the 2016 GT Asia Series will come to its dramatic conclusion later this week with the final two rounds of the championship contested over two 60-minute races at Shanghai International Circuit in China. There’s just nine-points separating the top two teams with 36-points on offer across the two races, and whilst Italians Edoardo Liberati and Andrea Amici lead the championship in their Dubuis Lamborghini, local heroes Anthony Liu and Davide Rizzo have every chance of turning the tables at their home circuit in the BBT Ferrari 488 GT3. Incredible season. Across the ten races that have so far made up the 2016 season, we’ve seen six different winning combinations, so should either of the top teams falter, there is no shortage of challengers who will take the fight into Thursday afternoon’s final race. The Series coming down to the wire is not unusual for GT Asia, but in season 2016, the number of drivers capable of claiming the crown has dramatically increased - 11-drivers still in mathematical contention. Schedule. The unusual schedule will see both Race-1 and Race-2 being held on Thursday at 10.30 and 14.30 local time (4.30 and 8.30 CET), so by the end of the day we will finally know the names of the 2016 GT Asian Championship.