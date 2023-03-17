Grids Set for Sebring 12 Hour

GTD-Pro. Risi Competizione is set to start from the fifth position in their category based on a 1:59.939 lap achieved with Daniel Serra behind the wheel. The No. 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 was well on its way to a better lap before the red flag flew at an inopportune moment. The time leaves the Risi car 0.624 behind the leading Corvette in the category.



GTD. Ferrari factory driver Alessio Rovera set the leading time for Ferrari in the GTD category with a 2:00.124 lap, also good for fifth in the GTD category. The Triarsi Competizione team rebounded from several issues encountered in the various practice sessions earlier in the weekend, but ultimately produced a lap that was 0.410 behind the leading Acura. Giorgio Sernagiotto took the challenge of qualifying for the No. 47 Cetilar Ferrari and was able to secure 10th in the category, with Simon Mann just behind in the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari entry.

Schedule. The 71st running of the 12 Hours of Sebring is set to get underway on Saturday, 18 March at 10 a.m. (local time).