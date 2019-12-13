Giancarlo Fisichella's post-qualifying comment

Sakhir 13 dicembre 2019

After a difficult start to the season, car no. 54 of AF Corse appeared to have returned to where it deserves in the qualifying session at Bahrain. After an excellent time from Fisichella, the times set by Thomas Flohr had won pole for the 488 GTE in the LMGTE Am class. However, unfortunately, the cancellation of the Swiss driver's time for veering off the track relegated the crew to the back of the grid. After the session, Giancarlo Fisichella commented on what had happened. "It's a qualification that's given us some hope. My lap wasn't perfect. I suffered a bit from understeer, but I managed to dip below 1:57. Thomas did two incredible laps, but unfortunately, they were cancelled. We were already looking forward to a well-deserved pole position, but instead, will have to handle a start from the back. We are very disappointed, of course, even though we are still confident because we are competitive".