Four Ferraris in the Italian GT Championship

The 17th edition of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship opens at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, in a new format that has immediately met the approval of teams and drivers. Four Ferrari 488 GT3s will line up at the start, all equally in with a realistic shout for the title, including one total newcomer: Jacques Villeneuve.

Villeneuve and 27. The fans are very keen to see the Canadian 1997 Formula 1 World Champion and winner of the 1995 Indianapolis 500, who will be flanked by crewmates Stefano Gai - 2016 Italian GT3 Champion - and the official GT and ex-Formula 1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella. The Scuderia Baldini trio will carry the number 27, a fascinating and exciting connection with Gilles Villeneuve, one of the best-loved drivers in the history of the Prancing Horse.

Ambitious crews. The other 488 GT3 teams are no less ready for the fray. Marco Cioci will once again take the wheel for Easy Race, teaming up with Daniel Mancinelli and Lorenzo Veglia, while Matteo Cressoni and the youngsters Simon Mann and Nicklas Nielsen drive for AF Corse. Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, who also competes in the Ferrari Challenge, are also ready to do battle in the colours of the RS Racing-CDP arriving from the GT Open.

Programme. The action begins on Sunday at 2.10 pm, with the first of the four three-hour races in the Endurance series, while the Sprint, which includes two 50-minute + 1 lap races, will start from Vallelunga from 3 to 5 May.