First and second rows for Ferrari at 9 Hours of Kyalami

AF Corse’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s finished second and third in pre-qualifying, a session that decided the starting grid for the 9 Hours of Kyalami, the final round of the 2021 Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Extraordinarily heavy rain had first led to the cancellation of qualifying, interrupted by a red flag a few minutes before it began. It then prompted the organisers not to run Superpole. Thus, the starting grid reflects the outcome of pre-qualifying, where the AF Corse Francorchamps Motors number 71 Ferrari of Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera and Antonio Fuoco took the first row with a time of 1:42.914 (recorded by the Dane), 449 thousandths behind the AMG Mercedes of AKKA Asp. It was followed by the number 51 twin car of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Côme Ledogar and Miguel Molina, just under two tenths down on their teammates. Miguel Molina set the fastest lap of the three drivers in the crew.

The uncertain weather conditions add another variable to tomorrow’s race, which kicks off at 1pmlocal time, 12pm in Italy.