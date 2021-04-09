  • Store

First 488 GT Modificata delivered

Maranello 09 aprile 2021

The Fiorano circuit hosted the delivery of the first 488 GT Modificata, which made its first public appearance during the Finali Mondiali at Misano just a few weeks ago.

The shakedown, performed by Competizioni GT official driver Andrea Bertolini, allowed the performance of all the pre-delivery testing operations. The Covid pandemic made it a virtual delivery as its owner, David Dicker, lives in New Zealand.

Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific champion in 2018, with 13 podiums in the series, Dicker is a huge Prancing Horse fan. He will drive the first example of the 488 GT Modificata, a car that includes the best of the 488 GTE and 488 GT3 Evo 2020 in an impressive technical package without the constraints imposed by the Balance of Performance.