GT Sports Activities Awards, a night with the champions

Last night - as part of the Ferrari Finali Mondiali taking place in Misano - an awards ceremony was held for the Prancing Horse GT title-winning drivers who took part in the 2020 closed-wheeled racing season.

This edition was a special event for two reasons: firstly, for its physical-virtual hybrid nature, with official Competizioni GT drivers present in the hall and other champions present online; but, also because the winners from the various European, North American and English versions of the Maranello single-marque Ferrari Challenge, were presented with their awards during the same event. The ceremony was attended by Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer and Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT.

The event began by honouring the champions from the national series, with the lion's share having played out in the Italian GT Championship with the 8 titles won in the Endurance Cup by Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Roda and Alessio Rovera in Pro class and by Matteo Greco , Mattia Michelotto and Sean Hudspeth in Pro-Am.

In the Pro-Am Sprint Cup class Matteo Cressoni and Simon Mann took the honours and also Riccardo Chiesa and Matteo Greco, the dominant forces of GTC class. Stefano Artuso and Riccardo Ragazzi were also awarded for their success in the Italian Hill Climb Championship, John Dhillon for his triumph in the GT Cup Championship and Josep Mayola Comadira and Francesc Gutierrez Agüi, who claimed the Campeonato de España Resistencia title.

The evening continued with the awards for the international series champions with a round of applause going to Emmanuel Collard, Nicklas Nielsen and François Perrodo, winners of the FIA Endurance Trophy, along with AF Corse, thanks to their highly satisfying success-filled season. An ovation also went to Alessandro Pier Guidi who, for the first time in Prancing Horse history, clinched the title in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

The SRO series also garlanded others, in particular Eddie Cheever III and Chris Froggatt, winners in the Pro Am class of both the Overall and Sprint Cup rankings.

Overseas successes went to Martin Fuentes who won in the GT World Challenge America Pro-Am class while, back in Europe, there were wins for Rino Mastronardi and Iron Lynx, first in the Le Mans Cup, and Christian Kohlhaas who put Ferrari back to the top step of SP9 class in the NLS, while for the third consecutive title – the second in the Ultimate Cup Series – the prize went to Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet in UGT Free class.

The ceremony would not have been complete without the awards for the most important one-off races of 2020, namely the 12 Hours of the Gulf - with the crew made up of Murat Cuhadaroglu, David Cleto Fumanelli, Emanuele Maria Tabacchi and Francesco Maria Zollo - and the Petit Le Mans, which was won by Cooper MacNeil, Jeff Westphal and Alessandro Balzan in GTD class.