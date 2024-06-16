The situation after 18 Hours of racing

On the 13.626-km Circuit de la Sarthe, the night was marked by heavy rain and several incidents that brought the Safety Car out for a total of over 4 hours due to reduced visibility and the significant amount of water on the track. With the air temperature now risen to 16.1°C and the track temperature at 15.9°C, the Spirit of Race Ferrari 296 LMGT3 number155 is in thirteenth position with Jordan Taylor driving. Around the eleventh hour of racing, the Ferrari 296 LMGT3 of JMW Motorsport (Petrobelli-Yoluc-Ten Voorde) faced issues: the #66 had to retire due to technical problems after holding the lead consistently in the early stages.

