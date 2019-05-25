Ferraris take second and third row at Brno

Just a few hours before the flag goes down for the first part of the 12 Hours of Brno, the Ferrari entrants closed the qualifying session on the second and third rows.

Quick. In the A6-Pro class, the 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha completed the 45-minute session against the clock with Matteo Malucelli setting a best time of 2:01.898, 399 thousandths of a second behind the poleman. The Wochenspiegel Team Monschau car, the second of the Ferraris lined up on the Brno track, finished fourth fastest in the A6-Am, and fifth overall. It lapped the 5403-metre track in 2:02.358 with Jochen Krumbach at the wheel.

Ready for the race. At 4pm the green light goes on for the first three hours of the race, at the end of which the cars enter the Parc Fermé.On Saturday, the second part of the race starts at 10 am. It finishes at 7 pm.