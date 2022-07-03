Ferrari win and podium at Monza in the ELMS

The Temple of Speed tinged its podium with Prancing Horse colours thanks to the extraordinary victory of the Iron Lynx-run 488 GTE, accompanied on the podium by the Ferrari of Kessel Racing.

After four hours of intense battling on track, the crew made up of Davide Rigon, Matteo Cressoni and Claudio Schiavoni claimed the win in the LMGTE class ahead of Proton Competition's Porsche and Kessel Racing’s 488 GTE, driven by Takeshi Kimura, Frederik Schandorff and Mikkel Jensen.

The race report will be available tomorrow.