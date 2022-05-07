Ferrari triumphs at 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps





The race featured three red flags and numerous Safety Car phases due to the vast amounts of water on the track and the many accidents and run-offs, fortunately harmless. After the second hour, the Ferraris took the lead with the 488 GTE driven by Miguel Molina ahead of the twin car, then driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, with the Italian overtaking the number 92 Porsche on wet asphalt. Earlier, the two Maranello cars struggled to keep pace with the leaders in the dry. At the end, with a dry track, James Calado – who had inherited top spot from Fuoco while the latter made a quick pit stop during a Full Course Yellow – used all his experience, speed and talent to defend the lead from the attacks of the number 92 Porsche. The world champion successfully countered his rival’s every attempt and crossed the finish line victorious.

Miguel Molina and Antonio Fuoco took third place after a superb performance. The Spaniard was outstanding when conditions were toughest, while the Italian was damaged by a lapping that robbed him of the chance to take a well-deserved second place.

The Ferraris had a tricky race in the LMGTE Am class, but AF Corse’s number 54 488 GTE performed well, with Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Nick Cassidy fourth after a fantastic comeback.



