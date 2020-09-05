Ferrari to Start 8th at Road Atlanta

Scuderia Corsa secured a fourth-row starting position for Saturday’s six-hour Grand Prix at Road Atlanta. Jeff Westphal, who rejoins the team on the endurance line up squad, turned in the eight-fastest time with a lap of 1:20.606-seconds in the No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020. Westphal will share the driving duties with the full season pairing of Cooper MacNeil and Ferrari factory driver Toni Vilander. After suffering a mechanical issue late in the race at Virginia International Raceway, Friday’s main objective was to work on sorting out a new set up to address the VIR issues. The team looks forward to not only adding a 6 Hour victory to their roster, but also bolstering their position in the IMSA North American Endurance Cup that traditionally features races at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen, and Road Atlanta. This weekends event is being run at Road Atlanta in lieu of the traditional 6 Hour at Watkins Glen following adaptations to the COVID 19 pandemic. The WeatherTech Championship teams had two one-hour practice sessions earlier on Friday in hot conditions. Westphal was set to begin the second session, but had to return to the paddock to address an electronic issue. The team managed to correct the problem so that the car could rejoin the session. Saturday’s race is set to take the green flag at 11:35 a.m. ET.