Ferrari sets the pace after twenty hours of Le Mans

With four hours to go until the chequered flag, Ferrari crews currently still top the LMGTE Pro and Am class tables at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

LMGTE Pro. In the post-dawn phase at the la Sarthe circuit, Ferrari entrants were battling on, with the #51 still leading the class, chased by the #63 Corvette, after a record-breaking pit stop to replace the brakes. Pier Guidi and Ledogar took turns at the wheel while the #52 488 GTE had to endure a perilous moment when, during Bird's stint, the front right tyre exploded coming out of Tertre Rouge. Limping back to the pits, the car's bodywork had been heavily damaged by the fraying tyre. In spite of some deft servicing work from the pit crew, the task of restoring the 488 GTE to full operating conditions had further increased the gap from their team-mates.

LMGTE Am. With the AF Corse Ferrari #83 firmly in command, the Maranello machines were churning out fine lap times and a steady pace. The #80 and #60 belonging to Iron Lynx continued to hold third and fourth positions, while the “Iron Dames” worked their way through to eighth place. After an excellent race, thanks to some lightning-quick stints from Fisichella, the #54 AF Corse car had to make a pit stop to replace its axle shaft and dropped back to eleventh.