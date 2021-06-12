Ferrari on top in the second free practice in Portimão

Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra, aboard the AF Corse-run 488 GTE, set the fastest time in the second free practice session held in Portimão. Overcast skies and temperatures lower than those registered yesterday helped set the scene, as work continued on the setup of the 488 GTEs, resulting in a greater number of laps than those put in yesterday.

LMGTE Pro. By the end of the second ninety-minute practice session, interrupted twice by periods of Full Course Yellow, the #52 Ferrari crewed by Miguel Molina and Daniel Serra had notched up the fastest time-sheet of 1'38”901, set by the Brazilian, who in total covered 20 laps, four fewer than his team-mate. Meanwhile, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, at the wheel of #51, clocked up 1’39”593 earning fourth place. The Italian completed 19 laps, while the Englishman did 26, becoming the second most active driver with some 50 minutes spent behind the wheel.

LMGTE Am. The lower temperatures - with 21°C in the atmosphere and 37°C on the asphalt - along with the more rubberized track led to significantly faster stopwatch times than in yesterday’s session. The 488 GTE courtesy of the Cetilar Racing outfit was a net beneficiary, helped by an excellent stint from Antonio Fuoco, claiming the second best performance with a 1’39”419 lap. A fine time of 1’39”748 for Rahel Frey who took the first of the two Iron Lynx cars into fifth place, while the sister car was two and a half tenths-of-a-second behind. Eighth and ninth place went to the Ferraris of AF Corse, with the #83 of the leaders of the general standings - Perrodo, Nielsen, Rovera - ahead of their #54 stable-mates. Elsewhere Kessel Racing took eleventh position.