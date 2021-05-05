Ferrari on top in second day of DTM testing

Rain didn’t disrupt the teams' plans on day two of DTM pre-season testing at the Lausitzring, near Cottbus in Germany. After a first day when times improved as the wet track dried out, today, the revamped German series enjoyed more favourable conditions despite the strong wind.

Morning. In the morning outing, the two Ferraris occupied the first and third places, with Alex Albon clocking 1:43.468 and Liam Lawson 183 thousandths behind. The first BoP test was held at the end of the first two hours, with the Maranello cars in second and sixth place.



Afternoon. In the afternoon, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 returned for another two hours dedicated to fine-tuning and building up the rapport between drivers and cars. The Ferraris continued to show their competitiveness, particularly Alex Albon, second in the colours of Alpha Tauri (1:43:518). Liam Lawson, who replaced Cassidy for the second day, completed the 120 minutes of practice in 1:43:790, earning fifth position.



Programme. The third and final day of testing is on Thursday, ahead of the series' debut at Monza, from 18 to 20 June.

