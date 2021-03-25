Octane 126 looking to consolidate in the NLS

The 2021 Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie season will once again feature a Ferrari among the protagonists in the series held exclusively on the Nordschleife.

Four of a kind. This weekend, with the same format as in previous seasons, the Octane 126-run 488 GT3 Evo 2020 will take to the track in the SP9 class courtesy of the well-proven four-piece made up of Björn Grossmann, Simon Trummer, Jonathan Hirschi and Luca Ludwig.



After their most recent display in the 24 Hours Nürburgring which saw the team clinch the front row of the grid thanks to an excellent qualifying performance by Ludwig, expectations for the #26 Ferrari will be running high. The SP9 class will once again be highly-competitive with 28 crews – out of 146 entries in the event – competing for the final triumph in GT3 class cars supplied by some of the world’s top manufacturers.



Schedule. The 66th ADAC Westfalenfahrt kicks off on Saturday at 12:00 local time and will last for four hours. The starting grid will be determined by the results of the timed tests which get underway earlier at 08:30 and will end ninety minutes later.

