Ferrari makes progress in second free practice session

The second free practice session at Sebring began after sunset. At least half the race will also be held in the dark. Again, the technicians and engineers sought to optimise performance ahead of the race, without focusing too much on the times. However, the Ferraris made significant progress in the standings from the first session.

Fine-tuning and pace. In the LM GTE Pro class, the crew of car no. 51 set the fourth fastest time with good results also in terms of race pace. The trio of Pier Guidi, Calado and Serra covered 33 laps, with eight pit stops, further refining the set up and changing drivers. The 488 GTE Evo of Bird, Rigon and Molina were eighth fastest, improving the set-up of car no. 71 on the Sebring track. The Aston Martin of Alexander Lynn and Maxime Martin clocked the best time.

Progress in Am. Ferrari crews once again finished among the leaders in the LM GTE AM class, at the end of the 90-minute second free practice session. Flohr, Castellacci, and Fisichella finished second for Spirit of Race after 37 laps, improving on the afternoon session. The 488 GTE no. 70 of Ishikawa, Beretta and Cheever III also completed 37 laps, finishing sixth in the standings, while the third Ferrari, the no. 61 of Clearwater Racing crewed by Perez Companc, Cressoni, and Griffin, closed the session in fourth, after 34 laps. The Porsche of Mainwright, Barker and Preining recorded the fastest lap.

The third free practice session is on Friday at 4.15 pm local time, while the qualifying session is scheduled for 9.30 pm.