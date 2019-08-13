Ferrari LMGTE PRO class crews announced for the start of the FIA WEC Season 8

The Ferrari crews entered in the LMGTE Pro class have officially been announced, a few weeks from the start of Season 8 of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). The AF Corse car number 51 will be entrusted to Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado. After winning the drivers’ and team title in 2017 and following their recent triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019, along with Daniel Serra, the Italian-British crew is aiming for a leading role. Car number 71 will have a new team, made up of Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, who already drive the AF Corse 488 GTE in long distance races as third driver. The Spaniard takes the place of Sam Bird, who has been the official Competizioni GT driver since 2016 and whose racing programs will be announced in due course. Miguel Molina has been racing with the Prancing Horse colours since 2017. He is currently engaged in the Blancpain GT World Challenge America, paired with Toni Vilander in R. Ferri Motorsport's 488 GT3, and in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup, where he competes with the SMP Racing colours alongside Mikhail Aleshin and Davide Rigon.

The team. AF Corse has been one of Ferrari's main customer teams for years. Most of the GT successes of recent years and all those achieved in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since it was founded in 2012 result from the partnership between Ferrari and AF Corse. In the first year, success was achieved in the team and constructors’, as well as victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. 2013 saw the hat-trick of drivers, team and manufacturers, which was repeated in 2014, enhanced by the success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, thanks to "Gimmi" Bruni, Toni Vilander and Giancarlo Fisichella in car number 51. In 2016, the first year with the new 488 GTE, the AF Corse team brought the Constructors' world title to Ferrari, a feat that was repeated in 2017 with another memorable hat-trick. In the 2018-2019 Super Season, the Piacenza team came out on top at the 6 Hours of Silverstone and triumphed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Daniel Serra at the wheel of the 488 GTE.