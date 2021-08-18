Ferrari leads in Qualifying practice

In the LMGTE Am, the Ferrari of Cetilar Racing and Inception Racing will fight for pole after closing in third and fourth.



LMGTE Pro. At the end of the sixty-minute preliminary session to decide the starting grid for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Ferrari #52 car, driven by Daniel Serra, clocked the best lap of 3:46.011. The time, set on lap 11, was 570 thousandths quicker than that turned in by James Calado in the 488 GTE #51.



LMGTE Am. On its debut in the French marathon, Inception Racing earned the right to fight for the Hyperpole with the fourth quickest time, 3:49.462 recorded by Ben Barnicoat. However, the British team's car trailed the leaders of the championship ranking, Cetilar Racing, which closed in third position 482 thousandths behind the Porsche of Dempsey – Proton Racing, at the top of the standings. Despite being excluded from the fight for the top three rows, the other Ferraris held the positions immediately behind.

Iron Lynx #80 finished seventh in 3:49.693, showing the even balance between the cars, 17 of which were bunched within less than two seconds of each other. The 488 GTE of Car Guy by Kessel Racing claimed eighth place, the two AF Corse entries, #54 and #83, tenth and eleventh, and the Rinaldi Racing Ferrari fourteenth. The other two Iron Lynx cars, #85 and #60, are on row nine, while Spirit of Race and JMW Motorsport are in twenty-first and twenty-second positions.