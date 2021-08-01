Ferrari leads 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with eight hours to go

Sixteen hours after the lights went out, the #51 Ferrari still leads the Pro class, while #52 tops the Pro-Am standings.

Pro. At the two-thirds mark, Nicklas Nielsen is out in front. He holds a 14-second margin over the #32 Audi despite the advantage shrinking due to a Full Course Yellow and subsequent Safety Car phase that began a few minutes before 8am when a Lamborghini veered off track. Earlier, the Ferrari had built up a 40-second lead over the WRT crew.

Silver. The Rinaldi Racing 488 GT3 Evo 2020 is still going strong, with Benjamin Hites fifth in class at the sixteenth hour.

Pro-Am. Three Ferraris are out in front with the #52 AF Corse Ferrari in first, one lap ahead of its #53 twin and the Sky Tempesta Racing car, thanks partly to different pitstop strategies. The Kessel Racing entry continues to run smoothly in the middle of the pack.