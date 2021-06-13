Ferrari in the lead after four hours at Portimão

Four hours after the gantry lights went out, the two AF Corse 488 GTEs are currently leading in the LMGTE Pro class, while the Cetilar Racing entry and the AF Corse #54 occupy second and third spot in LMGTE Am. Shortly before the start, the clouds veiling the sky above the circuit gave way to the sun, with a slight but gradual increase in temperatures.

LMGTE Pro. After an orderly start, James Calado took charge of the first stint behind the #92 Porsche, pulling off a splendid manoeuvre to overtake shortly after the start of the second lap. The Englishman, together with Pier Guidi, to whom he handed over the #51 car after a double stint, built up a 52-second advantage over stable-mates Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina. In the first hour of racing, due to a battle involving the #91 Porsche, the duo in the second AF Corse Ferrari saw the gap from their team-mates gradually widen, however, in the third hour of racing, they were able to move into second place.

LMGTE Am. The battle in the class, which also involves the gentleman drivers, proved to be an intense but positive one for the Ferraris, with Cetilar Racing and the AF Corse #54 occupying podium positions as the race reached its halfway point. Great protagonism in the opening part of the race from Francesco Castellacci who pushed his Ferrari through into the lead. With the driver swaps, first Roberto Lacorte and then Giorgio Sernagiotto took over the racing seat of the Cetilar Racing 488 GTE. The tussle between the Ferraris continued during the stint of Giancarlo Fisichella, once again among the most effective on the track. Fine progress moved Kessel Racing into fourth position, thanks to excellent stints from both Kimura and Andrews. While the two Iron Lynx-run Ferraris turned out consistent showings, the #83 488 GTE of AF Corse fell victim to a puncture with Perrodo at the wheel. The bodywork, heavily damaged by the tyre, was replaced in less than six laps by mechanics. With the stopwatch signalling four hours, the car is currently lying four laps behind the #98 Aston Martin race leader.