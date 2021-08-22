Ferrari in the lead after 10 hours at Le Mans

AF Corse Ferraris are leading the Le Mans 24 Hours with fourteen hours to go, both in the LMGTE Pro class with the number 51 488 GTE and in the LMGTE Am class with the number 83.



LMGTE Pro. There have been many twists and turns over the last ten hours, with many incidents during the running resulting in Safety Car entries and numerous Slow Zones that have broken up the pace of the race and eliminated some of the expected protagonists. The Ferrari of Pier Guidi-Calado-Ledogar led the race by just over five seconds over the Corvette, while the twin car of Serra-Molina-Bird, slowed by a slow puncture and some penalising slow zones, chased in fourth, still within the lap of its team-mates.



LMGTE Am. Two Ferraris in the top two places, on the other hand in the category in which the professionals alternate with gentlemen drivers. The 488 GTE of Nielsen-Perrodo-Rovera leads the way with an almost two-minute margin over the number 80 Iron Lynx car of Cressoni-Mastronardi-Ilott. The Maranello berlinetta occupies all the first six positions in the standings except for provisional third place, which currently sees TF Sport's Aston Martin occupy the lowest step on the podium. The second AF Corse car, number 54, is ahead of the number 71 Inception Racing car, which also made contact with the number 52 during a lapping, and the number 60 Iron Lynx car. Rinaldi Racing's 488 GTE closes out the top ten, while the two Cetilar Racing and Spirit of Race cars, both involved in two accidents, were forced to retire.