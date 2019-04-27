Ferrari in Strong Position for VIR Weekend

Ferrari put itself in strong position to earn excellent results at Virginia International Raceway after two back to back qualifying sessions set the grid for Race 1 on Saturday and Race 2 on Sunday.

Pro. The pair of Ferrari factory pilots put R. Ferri Motorsport's No. 61 Ferrari 488 GT3 car into the sharp end of the grid. Miguel Molina took the Ferrari out on track in the opening 15 minute session. While the Ferrari demonstrated excellent pace, Miguel had to satisfy himself with fourth position, with a lap of 1:44.011, nearly four tenths off of the next fastest car. After a short break and fresh tires, Toni Vilander took his spot in the driver's seat of the Ferrari 488 GT3 car. After a difficult opening few laps, the factory pilot put in a flyer, a 1:43.558 landing him in second position for race two on Sunday.

Pro-Am. The sole Ferrari in Pro-Am competition had a qualifying of two halves, with markedly different results in each. In the opening session, Alfred Caiola was only able to complete a lap in 1:49.466, good for 8th in the category. In the second half, however, Alfred's co-driver Matt Plumb fared much better and will start fifth in category for race 2.

Am. The Squadra Corsa Garage Italia Ferrari 488 GT3 of Martin Fuentes and Caesar Bacarella earned the pole position for both race 1 and race 2. In the opening session, Caesar bacarella earned a 1:47.196, while Martin did a 1:45.459 in the second session. Former Ferrari Challenge pilots Brian Kaminskey and Chris Cagnazzi made up the second half of the Am category and will start second in both races.

Schedule. Race 1 will be on Saturday afternoon at 2pm, EDT. Race 2 will begin at 1:15pm EDT. Both races will run for 90 minutes and will feature a driver change and refueling at the half-way point.