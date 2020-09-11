Ferrari in search of third win at Spielberg

The Spielberg circuit is all set to host the third round of the International GT Open which once again promises spectacular and exciting races, in which two Ferraris are expected to play a leading role.

Pro. In the Pro class, Louis Prette and Vincent Abril, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse – APM Monaco, are on the tail of championship leaders Ramos-Chaves. The Monegasque crew has won two of the four races held so far at the Hungaroring and Paul Ricard. They are four lengths behind the Teo Martin Motorsport pair.

Pro-Am. With Philippe Prette not appearing in this round, Stéphane Ortelli will be back on track in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse – APM Monaco alongside Angelo Negro, after his return to the fray in France. The pair are looking to play a leading role in a hard-fought class.

Programme. After Friday's free practice, qualifying for Race-1 starts at 11:15 am on Saturday. The race will set off at 4:25 pm and last 70 minutes. On Sunday, qualifying will begin at 9:05 am while Race-2 will kick off at 1:30 pm.