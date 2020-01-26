Ferrari has clean start to 24 Hours at Daytona

Ferrari’s two representatives, the no. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE and the no. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 made clean starts to the longest race of the IMSA season, the 24 Hours at Daytona. Under a gorgeous blue sky and typical Florida sun and humidity, the green flag fell as the clock just ticked past 1:40PM (all times in ET).

GTLM. Risi Competizione made a strong start with Alessandro Pier Guidi running the opening stint. He was able to pass the BMW, driven by John Edwards, in the opening lap and briefly fought with the Corvette of Tommy Milner, before succumbing to the BMW’s straight line advantage several laps later.

GTD. Jeff Westphal started on behalf of Scuderia Corsa and attempted a daring move on the first lap, going three wide into the first corner. Ultimately the American, who qualified the car in 2nd position, fell back to third position, but is within two seconds of the leading BMW as the race moves past the 20 minute mark.