Ferrari goes to Assen in DTM

Just two weeks after Liam Lawson's fantastic double win in the last round at the Red Bull Ring, the DTM is heading for an increasingly heated finale. This weekend the cars will be back in action at Assen in the Netherlands, where six drivers are in the title running, including the two Ferraristi Liam Lawson and Alex Albon.

Five rounds in, the situation at the top has tightened, especially after last weekend at the Red Bull Ring. On 147 points, Kelvin Van der Linde leads a group of six drivers. Liam Lawson in the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Red Bull AF Corse has pulled back to second. The nineteen-year-old sits twelve points behind the leader after his double on the Austrian track, which earned him 55 points at a stroke.



In the AlphaTauri AF Corse Ferrari, Alex Albon is in sixth on 94 points, after finishing fourth in Race-1 at Spielberg and with the disappointment of losing ground in Race-2 due to a puncture.



Programme. The two free practice sessions are scheduled from 12:15pm to 1pm and from 3.15pm to 4pm on Friday. Qualifying is on Saturday from 10.15am to 10.35am and Race 1 from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. These times repeat for Race 2 on Sunday.

