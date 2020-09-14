Ferrari fighting for SRO points lead in return to COTA

Squadra Corse Ferrari is battling for the championship in this weekend’s return to Circuit of The Americas for the second time in this season’s SRO GT World Challenge America competition. The event will feature a pair of 90-minute races with one mandatory pit stop for servicing and driver change. The return to COTA was necessitated by the late cancellation of scheduled races at Watkins Glen International, due to New York State’s travel limitations.

Pro-Am. Martin Fuentes and Rodrigo Baptista enter the penultimate weekend of the 2020 campaign trailing by only one point in the Pro Am season championship but with plenty of strong experience at COTA to draw upon as the championship nears its 2020 conclusion. The team opened the campaign in March with a double-podium at COTA where Fuentes and Baptista took third in the Saturday race before winning the Sunday event. That weekend set a tone for what has become a remarkably competitive season in the SRO World Challenge Americas championship, despite a significantly reduced car count in the category. After taking second and third at Virginia International Raceway for round 4 of the 2020 championship, Squadra Corse took wins at Round 5 at Sonoma and Round 8 at Road America. Seeking his third-consecutive and fifth career championship for Ferrari in the series, Fuentes scored weekend sweeps at COTA in World Challenge Am competition in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Schedule. The COTA weekend opens with a pair of one-hour GT World Challenge America practice sessions on Friday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. (all times CT). Saturday opens with qualifying for race one at 8 a.m. and race two at 8:20 a.m. The opening 90-minute race takes the green flag at 2:15 p.m. The Sunday finale is set to start at 1:15 p.m. The GT World Challenge America season concludes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with an eight-hour race on Sunday, Oct. 4.