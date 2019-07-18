Ferrari expected at Mugello for CIGT Sprint

The ups and downs of Mugello provide the setting for the third round of the Italian GT Sprint Championship, which over the weekend will see four Ferraris in the highly competitive GT3 class, while the 458 Italia of RAM Autoracing/Iron Lynx is favourite to win again in the GT Light.

Pro. In the Pro class Lorenzo Casé and Lorenzo Veglia, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Easy Race, are targeting their first victory of the season after a podium finish at Imola. The pair are fourth in the standings and face a difficult comeback to claim the title.

Pro-Am. Championship leaders Antonio Fuoco and Sean Hudspeth will try to continue their splendid run of form that has left them in second place in the general standings 18 points behind the leaders. The AF Corse crew, who recorded a one-two at Imola, will once again have to fight off the attacks of many of their rivals, some of who will be driving Prancing Horse cars. These include Daniele di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni, second in the class standings, competing in the two races of 50 minutes + 1 lap in the colours of RS Racing and the new crew of Simon Mann and Marco Cioci lined up by AF Corse. Cioci, who has worked alongside Daniel Mancinelli and Lorenzo Veglia in the Endurance races, replaces Matteo Cressoni on this occasion.

GT Light. Dominant in the class reserved for one-make cars and older generation GT3s, Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto will once again be at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 with RAM Autoracing/Iron Lynx. The leaders of the general standings with four victories to their name are looking to continue their winning streak.

Programme. The third weekend of the Sprint series starts on Friday with two free 50-minute practice sessions at 10:30 am and 4:35 pm, while on Saturday the two official practice sessions are at 9 am and 9:35 am. The two races of 50 minutes + 1 lap each start on Saturday at 1:10 pm and Sunday at 11:30 am.