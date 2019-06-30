Ferrari Earns Second-Row Start for Six Hours of The Glen

Watkins Glen, NY 30 giugno 2019

The No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari 488 GT3 continued to develop pace on Saturday at Watkins Glen in preparation for Sunday’s Six Hours of The Glen as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns to the famous upstate New York circuit this weekend. Scuderia Corsa Ferrari driver Jeff Westphal qualified a strong fourth for the race after tackling the historic 3.4-mile Watkins Glen International Long Course in one minute, 45.595 seconds. Westphal quickly got up to speed in the 15-minute session, and held a provisional spot on the front row until the closing moments of the session. Despite the late session change of position, Westphal was happy with the run and emerged from the cockpit with enthusiasm as he believes the car is on the right trajectory this weekend. “We rolled off the truck not quite where we wanted to be,” Westphal said. “We’ve been working hard trying to rectify the balance of the new tire. We’re making progress; this was a big step forward, and this was the happiest I have been with the car this weekend. It’s a long race. I think there’s more time we can squeeze out of it and make it an easier car to drive. The Ferrari is always a joy to drive. It sounds great, looks great, and it’s a fan favorite. I’m never complaining when I’m behind the wheel, and Scuderia Corsa has lineage here in this race.” The event is the fourth race of the 10-race season for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona class. It is also the third round for the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup for the four longest races on the WeatherTech Championship schedule, with the Ferrari drivers trailing the leader by seven points. The Six Hours of The Glen takes the green flag on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBCSN on Sunday, from 7-10 p.m. ET.