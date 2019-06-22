Ferrari dominate Pro-Am at Imola

A thrilling race, filled with twists and turns, finished with two Ferraris on the podium in the first race of the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Sprint disputed at the Imola circuit today. The AF Corse duo Antonio Fuoco and Sean Hudspeth (first in Pro-Am) took the cup for runners-up, while third place prize went to the crew of Easy Race, Lorenzo Veglia and Lorenzo Casè. The Pro-Am class saw a Ferrari podium lock-out with Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni, second, followed by Daniele Di Amato and Alessandro Vezzoni.

Pro and Pro-Am. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Hudspeth-Fuoco narrowly missed out on the triumph after having to endure a decisive overtaking manoeuvre by Comandini’s BMW M6 GT3 on the final lap after the entry of the Safety Car - which had been deployed just three laps from the end - leaving the drivers an open track to battle out their fate. The AF Corse pairing had been in the running for the final success thanks to a brilliant first stint from Antonio Fuoco with only Comandini’s experience allowing him to get the better of the tenacious Sean Hudspeth, who, intelligently, chose to give greater importance to chances of success in their particular class. The decision allowed the duo to pull away further in the Pro-Am class standings. The Ferrari crews were the dominant force in this category, monopolizing the podium thanks to the performances of two Ferrari 488 GT3s courtesy of Mann-Cressoni and Di Amato-Vezzoni. RS Racing’s crew drove a fine first stint with the driver from Rome quickly pulling back two places, before a lengthy duel with Veglia for third spot, while Vezzoni handled the second half of the race well to post eighth. Veglia himself, paired with Lorenzo Casé behind the wheel of the Easy Race, finished in third overall place, second in the Pro class.

GT Light. Imola witnessed Alberto Lippi and Giorgio Sernagiotto grab their third win of the season aboard the Ferrari 458 Italia. After the two triumphs in Vallelunga, the crew in the Ram Autoracing-Iron Lynx livery now add the success at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari Circuit thanks to an opening stint by Lippi, who took the lead on the fifth lap after overtaking pole-sitter Mattia Michelotto. After the change-over, Sernagiotto held on to the top spot until the chequered flag, ahead of Jirik-Paolino (Lamborghini Huracan-Iron Lynx) and Mattia Michelotto.