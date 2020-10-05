Ferrari competitive at Snetterton

The penultimate round of the British GT Championship, held at Snetterton last weekend, concluded with a fifth and a sixth place in the Pro Am class for the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse UK. Both races ran on a wet track with interventions by the Safety Car.

Race-1. After securing a second-row start, Duncan Cameron followed the Safety Car that led the way due to the challenging track conditions. The British driver, in eighth position overall, made his stop on lap nine handing over to teammate Matt Griffin who drove the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 for the next thirty-seven minutes. The Irishman set his fastest time of 2:09.796 on lap 25, finishing sixth in class and twelfth overall.

Race-2. The rain also dominated on Sunday. As in Race-1, the rainfall significantly reduced grip on the 2.9-mile Snetterton 300, causing problems for drivers and vehicles. Matt Griffin started from the fourth row before slipping down to eleventh place. Taking advantage of the stops, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 climbed back into the top ten before returning to the pits on lap 13 when Cameron took the wheel. In the second part of the race, the British driver pulled close to the overall top ten, finishing fifth among the Pro-Am.

Programme. The grand finale of the British GT Championship will be held on the weekend of 7-8 November at Silverstone.