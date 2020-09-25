Ferrari chasing more wins at Zandvoort

The third out of the four rounds of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup takes place this weekend with two one-hour races at the Zandvoort circuit, which returned to the championship calendar in 2019, after a three-year break. Twenty-two cars are set to start what promises to be an entertaining battle, following on from the Magny Cours round, where Prancing Horse cars claimed a remarkable treble in Race-2. The entrants include two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s in the Pro-Am Cup in the colours of Sky Tempesta Racing and AF Corse.

Ferrari fight. After a series of brilliant performances and results, Chris Froggatt and Edward Cheever III (Sky Tempesta Racing), will defend their leadership in the overall standings from Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels (AF Corse). Their closest rivals for the title lie 14.5 points behind. The Sky Tempesta Racing crew arrives here on the back of two convincing second places at the French circuit of Magny Cours. The top step of the podium in both races went to their teammates Hui-Fisichella, who won't be starting in the Netherlands. As mentioned, the AF Corse standard-bearers, Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels will pose the biggest threat to the class leaders. A fortnight ago they completed the Ferrari triumph in Race-2, finishing in third place.

Programme. The tight schedule for the two days includes the start of free practice at 9:30am on Friday, followed by pre-qualifying at 1:50pm. During the day, two qualifying sessions for the starting grid for the two races on Saturday will take place one after the other from 5:50pm. The first race will set off at 9am, while the light goes out for the second at 1:45 pm. Each will last one hour.