Ferrari awarded for 2022 GT victories

The 2022 season, which saw the Maranello manufacturer win 29 titles in the international GT championships, concluded with the awards presented to Ferrari, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Andrea Bertolini, Alessio Rovera and AF Corse on the occasion of the Caschi d'Oro organised by Autosprint and the Volanti ACI, held in Bologna.

In the presence of Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d'Italia, and Andrea Cordovani, editor of Autosprint, Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, received the Casco Iridato for victory in the FIA WEC. The Prancing Horse became the world manufacturers' champion in the LMGTE Pro class for the second year running, thanks to the results achieved by the two crews in the 488 GTEs of AF Corse.

Pier Guidi was also presented with the Casco Iridato for the drivers' title won in the World Endurance Championship. The driver from Tortona thus retained his title - with James Calado - his third in LMGTE Pro.

Andrea Bertolini also received the Casco d’Oro award at the gala evening. He celebrated his tenth career title courtesy of first place in the Pro-Am class of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, with Louis Machiels and Stefano Costantini, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse. Alessio Rovera now also boasts a Casco d’Oro in his list of triumphs. He wrapped up his first season as an official Competizioni GT driver by winning the Pro-Am class in the World Endurance Championship in the LMP2 prototypes.

On stage at Bologna’s PalaCongressi, the ACI awarded prizes to Antonello Coletta, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Andrea Bertolini, Alessio Rovera and Amato Ferrari, Head of AF Corse, in recognition of the FIA Endurance Trophy title secured in the Pro Am class, dedicated to LMP2 prototypes.