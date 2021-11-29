Ferrari and ORECA team up for new GT3

Ferrari is pleased to announce a technical partnership agreement with ORECA for the assembly and after-sales services for the new GT3, which will begin track testing in early 2022. The agreement confirms the Prancing Horse’s long-term commitment to the major championships for Gran Turismo cars.

The new GT3, designed entirely at Maranello by the team led by Ferdinando Cannizzo, Head of GT Race Car Design and Development, will be assembled at ORECA’s Signes facilities from 2022, before commencement of the development work that will lead to the car’s racing debut, forecast for 2023.

“The agreement with ORECA is an important starting point for the new GT3 project,” stated Antonello Coletta. “We have some very ambitious targets given that this car will follow in the footsteps of the 488, which was the most successful model in the Prancing Horse’s history. In addition to our engineers’ skill and knowledge, we can count on a first-class partner like ORECA, which has achieved high-profile success in the endurance world; as a result, we look to the future with confidence.”