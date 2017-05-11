11 maggio 2017

Monza, 11 May 2017 – The European Le Mans Series (ELMS) is celebrating its Italian round this weekend on the legendary Monza circuit that will see three Ferrari cars, two 488s and one 458 Italia, competing for two different teams. Spirit of Race. The 488 GTEs belong to Spirit of Race. Car no. 51 will be crewed by the veteran Gianluca Roda, 2010 Italian GT champion, his son Giorgio, 2014 International GT Open champion, and official Ferrari driver Andrea Bertolini. Car no. 55 will be driven by an Anglo-Irish crew, with Britons Duncan Cameron, Pro-Am champion in the 2015 Blancpain Endurance Series, and Aaron Scott (2011 British GT champion) along with Ireland’s Matt Griffin, who won the ELMS title in 2013 with the Ferrari of RAM Racing and won the 6 Hours of Silverston in the 2017 WEC championship on the Clearwater Ferrari 488 GTE. Cameron and Griffin were on the podium in the Rockingham British GT race two weeks ago. JMW Motorsport. The third car will be the 458 Italia GTE of JMW Motorsport. At the wheel this time will be Robert Smith, Jody Fannin and Jonathan Cocker, a 30 year-old from Guisborough who won the Biritsh GT in 2004 and was ELMS champion in 2012 with JMW Motorsport. Programme. The race will start on Sunday at 1:30 pm and finish four hours later. It will be live streamed on the championship website. Qualifying are on Saturday at 13.15 for just 10 minutes.