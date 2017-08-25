Le Castellet, 25 August 2017 – The European Le Mans Series (ELMS) is celebrating its French round this weekend on the Paul Ricard circuit that will see three Ferrari 488 GTE cars competing for two different teams.

Spirit of Race.

Two 488 GTEs belong to Spirit of Race team. Car no. 51 will be crewed by the veteran Gianluca Roda, 2010 Italian GT champion, his son Giorgio, 2014 International GT Open champion, and official Ferrari driver Andrea Bertolini. Car no. 55 will be driven by an Anglo-Irish crew, with Britons Duncan Cameron, Pro-Am champion in the 2015 Blancpain Endurance Series, and Aaron Scott (2011 British GT champion) along with Ireland’s Matt Griffin, who won the ELMS title in 2013 with the Ferrari of RAM Racing.

JMW Motorsport.

The third car will be the 488 GTE of JMW Motorsport. At the wheel will be Robert Smith, Jody Fannin and Jonathan Cocker. Fannin and Smith are currently second in the standings, six points behind the Aston Martin crew made by Euan Hankey, Nicki Thiim and Salih Yoluc.

Programme.

The race will start on Sunday at 12 and finish four hours later. It will be live streamed on the championship website. Qualifying are on Saturday at 13.45 for just 10 minutes.