At the Nürburgring in search of another victory

Maranello 25 agosto 2022

At the weekend, from 26 to 28 August, the cars of the DTM championship are back in action for the fifth round of the season. The event will be held on the 3,629 kilometres of the Nürburgring circuit over two races, the second of which will be the 90th time that the championship takes place there. Two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s will represent the Maranello-based manufacturer.



Building on the strong result from his latest appearance at the Norisring in July, Felipe Fraga, will be aiming for his first win with Red Bull AF Corse, to repeat his performance in order to continue his comeback in the standings and improve his position. At the season’s halfway mark, the Brazilian is in sixth place with 50 points, 39 points behind the leader of the overall standings.



Nick Cassidy will return to the Nürburgring for AlphaTauri, number 37: the New Zealander had skipped the last date due to a clash with Formula E and was replaced for the occasion by Ayhancan Guven.



Teams and riders didn’t dedicate themselves to rest over the whole period, but continued to prepare, and had an unofficial test day on the Nürburgring circuit itself only on Sunday.



Programme. Activities on the German circuit begin on Friday with the free practice sessions from 1.10 to 1.40 p.m. and 4.40 to 5.10 p.m. Qualifying is on Saturday from 10.15 to 10.35 a.m. and the first 60-minute race starts at 1.30 p.m. Qualifying is repeated on Sunday from 10.35 to 10.55 a.m. and Race-2 gets underway at 1.30 p.m.

