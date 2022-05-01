Driver Comments after DTM Race 2 at Portimão

At the end of the second and final race of the first round of the DTM season, we gathered the thoughts of the two Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse drivers.

Felipe Fraga: "It was a good weekend, even considering what happened yesterday because we still showed we were able to fight for fourth place in qualifying before suffering the crash that put us out of the race early. This morning we set the third fastest lap time, while in the race I really wanted to finish in the top five to pick up some important points. The start went smoothly this time and I managed to take advantage of a minor mistake from Bortolotti in the early laps to overtake him. I tried my best to attack Müller but he was faster than me today, so I'm happy with second place and setting the fastest lap time in the race. Now we have a couple of weeks to prepare for the next race at Lausitzring. I'm happy to be in the leading group after all the testing we've done together with the team. I think we're working very well together and have the same objective."

Sébastien Loeb: "My race pace wasn't bad considering I was making my debut in the series and the level is very high. I'm not so happy with the result as I think I could have done better in qualifying and when you start in 27th place it's difficult to get a good result. In the race I was able to get involved in some good battles and pull back some positions but qualifying played a big part in the final outcome. I had fun this weekend, the car is nice to drive and the team did a great job, so I was happy to race with them this weekend. I probably lacked a bit of preparation compared to the other drivers, but the championship is good and overall I enjoyed it."