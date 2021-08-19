Double Iron Lynx podium in the first Road to Le Mans race

Race one of the two Road to Le Mans races, the most highly anticipated event in the Le Mans Cup, saw the two Iron Lynx-run Ferraris on the podium, with the Penttinen-Sargeant pairing claiming the win and the Gostner-Pin duo posting third place.

At the start of the 55-minute race, pole-sitter Rory Penttinen held the advantage over Ken Abe, who started behind him but lost control of the car, colliding with the barriers at the entrance to the pit lane, triggering a Safety Car entrance. The Safety Car re-entered the pits on lap five with the pack now re-bunched. Iron Lynx’s two 488 GT3 Evo 2020s took first and third with Sargeant taking over from the Finn and moving into the lead after overhauling Oman Racing’s Aston Martin. The #8 Ferrari duo were first across the finish-line, six seconds clear of the Aston Martin pairing and the #9 sister car, with Pin aboard who had earlier taken over from Gostner, passing under the chequered flag in third.

Fourth, hot on the heels of the “Iron Dames” crew, and sixth place went to the pair of AF Corse Ferrari entries crewed by Forgione-Montermini and Dezoteux-Tribaudini.