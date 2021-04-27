Conclusion of two-day FIA WEC prologue at Spa

The official FIA WEC prologue at Spa-Francorchamps completed its second day, ahead of the first round of the season on Saturday. Sunny weather and low temperatures again accompanied the teams on the 7004-metre Belgian track.

LMGTE Pro. After yesterday's positive results, AF Corse's two 488 GTEs continued their programme according to the team's plan. Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Miguel Molina, in cars no. 51 and 52 worked on the setup to extract maximum performance and gather important information for the race setup and strategy. The Ferraris ended the morning session in third and fifth place and the afternoon in second and third.

LMGTE Am. This session was more eventful for the Ferraris due to some contacts with LMP2 and Hypercar that brought an early end to the prologue for the 488 GTEs of Iron Lynx and Cetilar Racing. The drivers were fine, but the mechanics will have to work over the coming days to fix the cars for the race. The second Iron Lynx car, the no. 60 crewed by Schiavoni-Piccini-Cressoni was the fourth fastest in the afternoon. However, in the morning, AF Corse no. 54 was the best of the Prancing Horse contingent, with Flohr-Fisichella-Castellacci setting the fifth-best time.



