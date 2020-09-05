Comments from the Pro crews at the end of qualifying

An all-red third row for what promises to be a very tough, closely-fought race. The AF Corse and SMP Racing Ferrari crews will get the race underway from fifth and sixth places on the grid respectively, thanks to the excellent times set in the third and final round of the session by James Calado and Miguel Molina. We caught up with them at the end of the qualifying to hear all about it.

James Calado: “It was not an easy qualifying session because of the traffic, but finishing in fifth position is very positive for the race. We did a lot of work to improve the car after this morning's free practice and we saw some progress in qualifying, but our 488 is still not perfect. Despite everything, we are there, not far away from the leader. The race tomorrow will not be easy and in the night we will have to study a good strategy because up until now we have not done many long runs. My lap was very good and I lost one and a half tenths-of-a-second due to the yellow flags.”

Miguel Molina: “The qualifying was positive, the car was good and the potential was better than that shown. I was forced to abort my first lap because of a car I found ahead of me, which is a shame because it was a good attempt. I think the car is competitive for the race and we will try to fight for a good result.”