Comments from Perrodo and Collard after the 8 Hours of Bahrain

The crew of the 488 GTE of AF Corse returned to the top of the standings after a fourth-place finish in the LMGTE Am class, courtesy of the problems that plagued their title rivals. The comments of François Perrodo and Emmanuel Collard follow below.

François Perrodo: "The race started badly with the air conditioning problem, which created many problems for me during my stint. Nicklas had to stop to repair the air conditioner in the middle of his session after the black-orange flag came out. At that point, victory was compromised because we had lost too much time. However, Nicklas drove well, finishing in fourth position to put us back on top of the standings".

Emmanuel Collard: "In the end, we are happy with the result given the air conditioning problem that put paid to any chance of winning. The extra stop hurt us, and the FCY was issued at the wrong time for us, so to be back on top of the championship despite a race marked by these negative episodes makes us optimistic about the rest of the season.