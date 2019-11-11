Comments from drivers of Car no. 71 after the 4 Hours of Shanghai

Davide Rigon: "I started with a different strategy to our teammates. The idea was to do a double stint with the same set of tyres, but I immediately realised that the degradation was worse than we’d expected. We kept the new tyre for Miguel thinking that the entry of a Safety Car would recompact the group, but that wasn't the case. Once the gap had opened, we were unable to make it up. It was an unusual race because we didn't commit any errors, and the car was good to drive. For Bahrain, we must first work out what happened here. However, I am still optimistic because I've won twice on that track”.

Miguel Molina: "A difficult race, we lost some time at the beginning that we failed to recover. The car wasn't perhaps 100%, but we did our best, so we've no regrets in this regard".