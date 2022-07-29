Comments after the 24 Hours of Spa Superpole

After finishing first and second in yesterday’s qualifying, the two Iron Lynx two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s went into the Superpole with high expectations. The session, which saw Antonio Fuoco and Nicklas Nielsen’s cars lap the legendary Belgian circuit, yielded eleventh place for the Italian and thirteenth for the Dane. These were their comments.

Antonio Fuoco: “A good Quali for us. Although we are P11 and P13, we know it will be a long race. We tried to do our best. We still have some work to do tonight, and we’ll try to be ready for tomorrow”.

Nicklas Nielsen: “It was a good Superpole. I mean, the other cars were going really fast. We probably also expected it a bit with the temperatures like this, but nevertheless, we can be really happy. The race is long, and I am optimistic”.