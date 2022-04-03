Comments after 3 Hours of Imola

The long GT World Challenge season kicked off at Imola. Although falling short of the team’s expectations, the two Ferraris competing in the Pro class secured podium finishes that earned important championship points. These are the comments from the drivers of the Iron Lynx 488 GT3 Evo 2020s.

James Calado: “The race was difficult for us because we struggled for pace compared to our rivals. We didn’t do too badly in qualifying: the car was good on the single qualifying lap even though we lacked speed compared to the others on the straights, especially the Porsches. Hopefully, things can change in the next few races. Otherwise, realistically we will have to battle for points, which we did today”.



Nicklas Nielsen: “We picked up some decent points, and everyone did a great job over the weekend. We had higher hopes, but from the first sessions, it was clear that we were short of pace compared to our rivals. We maximised the car’s performance and, as I said before, picked up some important points that will be useful for the rest of the season”.



Davide Rigon: “This morning, the traffic was a problem, and neither Daniel nor I had a clean lap. We knew it would be tough to pass in the race, and it was. It’s a shame because the car was really well balanced, and we just needed a bit of speed out of the corners to be as competitive as the others. My last lap before handing the car over to Daniel was perfect, also setting my best split times and gaining a few positions in the pit. However, these are important points that we are happy to take home”.



Daniel Serra: “This was my first race in the GT World Challenge, apart from a few appearances in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. I got to know this championship, its rules, and participants a little better, so it was a useful race. I think we could have gained a few more positions but to finish eighth after starting fourteenth gives us some decent points. It’s not easy to overtake on this track, so in the end, it’s fine”.



Miguel Molina: “It was a difficult race because we were really short of speed. We did the best we could, limiting the damage and finishing in seventh place. The important thing here was to score points in the standings, which we did”.

