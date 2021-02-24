Coletta, LMH a stimulating challenge

The new challenge ahead for Competizioni GT consists of three simple letters, LMH. They represent Ferrari’s quest to be in the top class of the World Endurance Championship by 2023, fifty years after the 312 PB’s last race in the World Sportscar Championship.

Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, believes that the Maranello marque could once again fight for overall victories in races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the premier class title.

“Today’s announcement confirms Ferrari’s commitment to the world of endurance racing and completes a journey that began in 2006 when we returned to this activity, which then led us to create Competizioni GT", commented Coletta. “Since then, we have brought the Prancing Horse cars back to winning ways as seen by our world titles and victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We firmly believe in endurance and the announcement of our return to the top class of the FIA WEC, a championship of which Ferrari is one of the founders alongside the FIA and the ACO, is payback for our efforts and hard work of recent years. There is great enthusiasm and desire to face this new, demanding but at the same time exciting challenge”.