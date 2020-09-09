Club Competizioni GT pays visit to Spa

The third round of the Club Competizioni GT season gave participants in the new Prancing Horse initiative the chance to try out the Ardennes track, in a tasty appetiser for the Ferrari Racing Days. Four cars alternated on the asphalt that two weeks earlier had hosted the single-seaters of the Formula 1 World Championship and that in mid-August had seen the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in the FIA WEC World Championship. They included two 458 Italia GT3s, one F430 GT3 and one F430 GT. The two days in Belgium had been added to the other dates in a revised post-pandemic calendar. The last event before the Finali Mondiali at Misano will take place at the Paul Ricard, on 23 and 24 September.